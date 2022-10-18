Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rises By 38.6%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the September 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Shares of JBAXY stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 312,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,939. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $14.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBAXY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

