Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Grows By 9.0%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,481,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 6,864,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.3 days.

ioneer Stock Down 2.6 %

GSCCF traded down 0.01 on Monday, hitting 0.34. 28,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.41. ioneer has a one year low of 0.22 and a one year high of 0.64.

Get ioneer alerts:

ioneer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.