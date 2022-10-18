Short Interest in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Declines By 5.9%

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

InterDigital Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $74.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. InterDigital had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

IDCC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 185,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 102,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth about $5,625,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 276,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

