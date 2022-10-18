Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Expands By 15.4%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,900 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 323,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,749. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $133.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 215.92%. The company had revenue of $767.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

