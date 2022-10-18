Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Drops By 8.9%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Haitian International Stock Performance

HAIIF stock remained flat at $2.40 on Monday. Haitian International has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

