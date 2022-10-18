Short Interest in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Declines By 8.7%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 79,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,868. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Citigroup upped their price target on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.