Short Interest in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Increases By 24.7%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 453,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franchise Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRG. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRG traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 475,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,814. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FRG. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Further Reading

