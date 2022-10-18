Short Interest in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expands By 15.7%

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,430,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 16,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.03.

Get eBay alerts:

Institutional Trading of eBay

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $240,751,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Trading Up 1.3 %

eBay stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 275,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.