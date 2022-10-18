Short Interest in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Increases By 14.4%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 943,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CFB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $220,444.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,144,720.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $97,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $193,551. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $240,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 118,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $687.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

