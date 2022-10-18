Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Rises By 16.6%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVII. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 60.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,768,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,613 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 1,347.4% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,105 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 262.9% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,484 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 81.0% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,558,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 697,195 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 64.7% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 448,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

NYSE CVII traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,655. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

