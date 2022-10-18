Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Declines By 9.7%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CEA Industries Price Performance

Shares of CEA Industries stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. CEA Industries has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CEA Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEAD. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

