Short Interest in Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND) Declines By 20.3%

Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Pond

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POND. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Pond during the 1st quarter valued at $1,725,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Angel Pond in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Angel Pond by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Angel Pond in the 1st quarter worth about $7,358,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Angel Pond in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,181,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Angel Pond alerts:

Angel Pond Price Performance

Shares of Angel Pond stock remained flat at $9.88 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,099. Angel Pond has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Angel Pond Company Profile

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, enterprise software and cloud computing, and fintech.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Pond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Pond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.