Short Interest in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Decreases By 5.5%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO
In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AGCO by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,095,000 after purchasing an additional 91,406 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 222,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGCO Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $112.14. 531,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,645. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
