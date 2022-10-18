Shanta Gold Limited (SHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shanta Gold Stock Up 23.2 %

Shares of SHG opened at GBX 11.09 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.24. Shanta Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £116.23 million and a PE ratio of -17.60.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

