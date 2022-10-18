Shanta Gold Limited (SHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shanta Gold Stock Up 23.2 %
Shares of SHG opened at GBX 11.09 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.24. Shanta Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £116.23 million and a PE ratio of -17.60.
Shanta Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.