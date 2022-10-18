Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target Lowered to €62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($73.47) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCOTF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Scout24 from €64.00 ($65.31) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Scout24 from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Scout24 from €76.00 ($77.55) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scout24 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF remained flat at $62.64 on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

