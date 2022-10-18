Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR – Get Rating) were down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$43.95 and last traded at C$44.10. Approximately 33,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 398,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Score Media and Gaming from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cormark lifted their target price on Score Media and Gaming from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.10.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

