Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $17,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,740. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

