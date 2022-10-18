Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.99. 25,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.