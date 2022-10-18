Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is IMA Wealth Inc.’s Largest Position

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,386 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 7.3% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $29,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,206. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.