Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Down 12.0% in September

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 188,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFS shares. B. Riley cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Saul Centers by 217.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Saul Centers by 25.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFS traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.01%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

