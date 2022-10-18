Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Raymond James

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Rubellite Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.94.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

TSE:RBY opened at C$2.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.98 million and a P/E ratio of 7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. Rubellite Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.10 and a twelve month high of C$5.14.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubellite Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

