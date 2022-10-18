Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSKD remained flat at $4.10 during midday trading on Monday. 318,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $646.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.42. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,437 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Riskified by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,587,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Riskified by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,460,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riskified by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 709,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.