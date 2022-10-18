Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($76.12) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,360 ($64.77).

LON:RIO traded down GBX 46.07 ($0.56) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,773.93 ($57.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,275. The company has a market capitalization of £77.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,865.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,195.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

