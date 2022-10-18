Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 18th (ACO.X, BLX, CCO, CPX, CRE, CSH.UN, CTC.A, CU, DIV, DMT)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 18th:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$49.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$10.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$250.00 to C$215.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$36.00.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.75.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$66.00 to C$55.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$63.00 to C$54.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$53.00.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$35.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$20.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$44.00.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$16.00.

