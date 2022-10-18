Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $81.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $6.79 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

