Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 767,200 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 907,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $183.47 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

