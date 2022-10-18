Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KnowBe4 (KNBE)

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/18/2022 – KnowBe4 was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $24.90 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

10/18/2022 – KnowBe4 was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/14/2022 – KnowBe4 was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2022 – KnowBe4 was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.90 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

10/13/2022 – KnowBe4 had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

10/13/2022 – KnowBe4 was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.90 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

10/12/2022 – KnowBe4 was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/12/2022 – KnowBe4 was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/12/2022 – KnowBe4 was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.90 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

10/12/2022 – KnowBe4 was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2022 – KnowBe4 was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

9/20/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – KnowBe4 is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2022 – KnowBe4 had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $22.00.

Shares of KNBE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 92,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 487.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.18.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,515.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,515.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,060 shares of company stock worth $7,031,601. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 30.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 226,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 52,435 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $16,751,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

