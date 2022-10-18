Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.59 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $89.91 million and $10.59 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,566,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

