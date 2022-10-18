R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Has $8.09 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 5.9% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 153.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,564 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 173.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.58.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $110.58. 339,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,795. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.66 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

