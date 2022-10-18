Qtum Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00014011 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $286.37 million and approximately $62.30 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.65 or 0.06825910 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00032642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00082987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00063957 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026044 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000327 BTC.

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,374,248 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

