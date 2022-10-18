PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 2,076.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 2,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $50.38. 26,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,291. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

