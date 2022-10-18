PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF – Get Rating) rose 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 3,608,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,076% from the average daily volume of 165,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. The company operates through four divisions: Prescription Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. It offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

