Prom (PROM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.99 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.47 or 0.00028050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $89.99 million and $3.06 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,503.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035894 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00056805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00056991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022767 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.49026314 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,703,584.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

