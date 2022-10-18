Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,881,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

