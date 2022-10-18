Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NYSE PDS opened at $56.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $773.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.36. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.32 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $566,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $400,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 692.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

