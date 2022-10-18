Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $446.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Pool Trading Up 3.7 %

POOL opened at $318.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Pool has a 52 week low of $300.00 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,908,095,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Pool by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

