PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) and PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and PolyMet Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $17.85 billion 0.26 $6.51 billion N/A N/A PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.25) -11.28

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 0 3 1 0 2.25 PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and PolyMet Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 992.72%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel is more favorable than PolyMet Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and PolyMet Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A PolyMet Mining N/A -7.09% -5.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel beats PolyMet Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It explores for, extracts, and refines ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, ore mining and processing, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc., engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota. PolyMet Mining Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Glencore AG.

