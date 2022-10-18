Polygon (MATIC) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and $512.84 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00004392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Polygon Profile
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
