Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating on the electronics maker's stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.05.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. 796,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,148,730. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Plug Power's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 62.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Plug Power by 1,642.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 77.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Further Reading

