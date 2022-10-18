Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,867 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.62 on Tuesday, hitting $469.79. The company had a trading volume of 63,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,506. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.