Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $26.85 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 684,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,292 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 33,536 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 51,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. 1,516,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,564,278. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

