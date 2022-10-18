Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.59. 1,077,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,748,836. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average is $114.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

