PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 87,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 107,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 123,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.