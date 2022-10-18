Philcoin (PHL) Price Hits $0.0362 on Major Exchanges

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $39,780.00 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Philcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

