Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Petrofac Stock Up 3.6 %

POFCY opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.11.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

