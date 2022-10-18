Peter Barton Hutt Sells 3,539 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $21,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,488 shares in the company, valued at $179,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNCE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,550. The stock has a market cap of $236.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.58. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.
Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CNCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.
