Peter Barton Hutt Sells 3,539 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $21,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,488 shares in the company, valued at $179,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNCE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,550. The stock has a market cap of $236.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.58. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Further Reading

