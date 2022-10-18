PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 4.0% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

PEP traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,598. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.39 and its 200-day moving average is $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

