PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

PEP stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.84. The stock had a trading volume of 49,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

