Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.70. 14,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

