Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.99 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $944.70 million and $14.99 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001296 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002031 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00020012 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000173 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
